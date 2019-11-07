Diplo Dresses as Niall Horan for ‘Nice to Meet Ya (Remix)’ Video

Niall Horan’s rock single “Nice to Meet Ya” gets a dance floor boost with help from Diplo.

For the remix, Diplo amps up the song to a full big room EDM rave burner. And, for the video, he re-created the alternate music video Horan released for the single, which featured the singer-songwriter singing and dancing to the track in black-and-white. Diplo, however, is dressed up as Horan in full, including a brown wig and Horan’s exact outfit.

The remix is a departure from Diplo’s more immediately recent work; the EDM super-producer has been channeling his country side and releasing collaborations under his birth name Thomas Wesley with artists like Jonas Brothers and Morgan Wallen.

“Nice to Meet Ya” is the first single off Horan’s upcoming sophomore album. It follows 2017’s Flicker, his first release as a solo artist following One Direction’s hiatus announcement. He has yet to reveal further details about his next album, but has already announced a Nice to Meet Ya Tour that launches in April with special guests Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher.