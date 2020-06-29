Watch Diplo’s Desert Dance in Playful ‘Do Si Do’ Video

Diplo line dances in the desert throughout his playful “Do Si Do” video. The harmonica-heavy track appears on the producer’s recently issued country LP, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil.

Frequent Diplo collaborator Brandon Dermer directed the clip, which also features vocalist Blanco Brown and a guest dancer. The video follows Diplo, dressed in a white cowboy hat and jeans, as he strums an acoustic guitar, reclines in a field next to a camper and tests out some moves tailored for a honky-tonk.

“If you got a barn, be careful cause this might just burn it down,” he wrote in the video’s YouTube caption.

Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil also features the singles “Heartless” and “Lonely,” along with a remix of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” (with Billy Ray Cyrus). The record’s other guest artists include Orville Peck, Jonas Brothers, Thomas Rhett, Young Thug, Cam, Morgan Wallen, Noah Cyrus and Zac Brown.

Diplo recently spoke to Rolling Stone about experimenting with country sounds — and how Snake Oil isn’t intended to be a “joke album.”

“I don’t want to make ‘Cotton Eyed Joe,’ which… I loved it. I’m not trying to make meme country, you know?” he said. “The songs are great. If you take everything off, the production of it, they’re just great songs you could sing with an acoustic guitar. That’s what I’ve always done with my songwriting, even if it’s with Major Lazer … I grew up listening to country music and hip-hop equally, and dance music, because I was into that too. There’s a way to bridge it together if you think about it really well.”