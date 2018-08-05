Dionne Warwick Rejects Claim That Sister Molested Whitney Houston: ‘Totally Hogwash’

Dionne Warwick rejected an accusation put forth by a new Whitney Houston documentary that claimed her sister Dee Dee Warwick molested Houston during the late singer’s childhood.

“I have tried to refrain from responding to that. First of all, it’s totally hogwash. My sister would never, ever have done anything to do any harm to any child, especially within our family,” Warwick told Larry King Now in an upcoming interview. “And for those lies to be perpetuated in this so-called documentary film [Whitney], I think it’s evil.”

Warwick added that she was “shocked” by the accusation, which Whitney filmmakers withheld from the singer’s family until two days before the documentary’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

“I will never, and I mean this, ever forgive those who perpetuated this insanity,” Warwick said. Dee Dee Warwick, Houston’s first cousin, died in 2008.

In Whitney, a “close confidante” of the late singer told filmmakers that Houston disclosed in a conversation that she had been molested as a child. “[Houston] looked up at me and says, ‘Mary, I was too. I was molested at a young age too. But it wasn’t a man, it was a woman.’ She had tears in her eyes. She says, ‘Mommy doesn’t know the things we went through,” the confidante said.

Whitney Houston’s estate and mother Cissy Houston previously questioned the Whitney claim in a lengthy statement.

“If she was my daughter’s ‘close confidante’ it would seem she chose to betray Whitney’s confidence by publicizing rumors and hearsay,” Cissy Houston said. “Dee Dee may have had her personal challenges but the idea that she would have molested my children is overwhelming and for us unfathomable. We cannot reconcile the Public’s need to know about Whitney’s life as justification for invasion of her privacy or the charge against Dee Dee, a charge which neither Whitney nor Dee Dee is here to deny, refute or affirm.”

Cissy continued, “How I wish I could ask Dee Dee and [Whitney] what happened, but this film distinguishes itself from the other films about her by spreading rumor, innuendo and hearsay; leaving questions to which I’ll never have the answers.”