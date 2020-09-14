Dionne Warwick Performs With Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle on ‘Verzuz’

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle were the latest artists to go head-to-head on the Instagram Live and Apple Music series Verzuz, following Brandy and Monica’s showdown earlier this month.
During the three-hour show, the two iconic soul singers traded off performing their own chart-topping songs as well as each other’s, while discussing their careers and their shared love for music in between. Knight performed “Midnight Train to Georgia” twice during the show and during her performance of “If You Asked Me To,” LaBelle made a point to note that her version preceded Celine Dion’s more well-known recording, coming out three years prior.
During the show’s final rounds, LaBelle performed “Lady Marmalade” and “The Alphabet Song,” her famous number from Sesame Street. They were then joined by surprise guest and vocal superstar, Dionne Warwick, who performed “That’s What Friends Are For” before joining Knight and LaBelle for a rendition of “Superwoman” to close out the night.
Since Timbaland and Swizz Beatz launched the series this past March, Verzuz has hosted battles between Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond, Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, 2 Chainz and Rick Ross, DMX and Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys and John Legend, and RZA and DJ Premier.
Round 1:
Patti LaBelle: All Right Now
Gladys Knight & the Pips: You’re the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me
Round 2:
Patti LaBelle: If You Asked Me To
Gladys Knight & the Pips: Make Yours a Happy Home
Round 3:
Patti LaBelle: Stir It Up
Gladys Knight & the Pips: Every Beat of My Heart
Round 4:
Patti LaBelle: When You’ve Been Blessed (Feels Like Heaven)
Gladys Knight & the Pips: On and On
Round 5:
Patti LaBelle: If You Don’t Know Me By Now
Gladys Knight: License to Kill
Round 6:
Patti LaBelle: My Love, Sweet Love
Gladys Knight & the Pips: Midnight Train to Georgia
Round 7:
Patti LaBelle: Love, Need and Want You
Gladys Knight: Someone to Watch Over Me
Round 8:
Patti LaBelle: The Right Kinda Lover
Gladys Knight & the Pips: Friendship Train
Round 9:
Patti LaBelle: Over the Rainbow
Gladys Knight & the Pips: Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye)
Round 10:
Patti LaBelle: Somebody Loves You Baby (You Know Who It Is)
Gladys Knight & the Pips: You’re Number One (In My Book)
Round 11:
Patti LaBelle: Kiss Away the Pain
Gladys Knight & the Pips: I’ve Got to Use My Imagination
Round 12:
Patti LaBelle: New Attitude
Patti LaBelle & Michael McDonald: On My Own
Gladys Knight & the Pips: Midnight Train to Georgia
Round 13:
Patti LaBelle: New Day
Patti LaBelle: Feels Like Another One [ft. Big Daddy Kane]
Patti LaBelle: The Alphabet Song (Sesame Street)
Labelle: Lady Marmalade
Gladys Knight & the Pips: Love Overboard
Round 14:
Patti LaBelle: You Are My Friend
Patti LaBelle: If Only You Knew
Dionne Warwick: That’s What Friends Are For
Gladys Knight: Superwoman [ft. Dionne Warwick & Patti LaBelle]