Dionne Warwick Performs With Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle on ‘Verzuz’

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle were the latest artists to go head-to-head on the Instagram Live and Apple Music series Verzuz, following Brandy and Monica’s showdown earlier this month.

During the three-hour show, the two iconic soul singers traded off performing their own chart-topping songs as well as each other’s, while discussing their careers and their shared love for music in between. Knight performed “Midnight Train to Georgia” twice during the show and during her performance of “If You Asked Me To,” LaBelle made a point to note that her version preceded Celine Dion’s more well-known recording, coming out three years prior.

During the show’s final rounds, LaBelle performed “Lady Marmalade” and “The Alphabet Song,” her famous number from Sesame Street. They were then joined by surprise guest and vocal superstar, Dionne Warwick, who performed “That’s What Friends Are For” before joining Knight and LaBelle for a rendition of “Superwoman” to close out the night.

Since Timbaland and Swizz Beatz launched the series this past March, Verzuz has hosted battles between Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond, Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, 2 Chainz and Rick Ross, DMX and Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys and John Legend, and RZA and DJ Premier.

Round 1:

Patti LaBelle: All Right Now

Gladys Knight & the Pips: You’re the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me

Round 2:

Patti LaBelle: If You Asked Me To

Gladys Knight & the Pips: Make Yours a Happy Home

Round 3:

Patti LaBelle: Stir It Up

Gladys Knight & the Pips: Every Beat of My Heart

Round 4:

Patti LaBelle: When You’ve Been Blessed (Feels Like Heaven)

Gladys Knight & the Pips: On and On

Round 5:

Patti LaBelle: If You Don’t Know Me By Now

Gladys Knight: License to Kill

Round 6:

Patti LaBelle: My Love, Sweet Love

Gladys Knight & the Pips: Midnight Train to Georgia

Round 7:

Patti LaBelle: Love, Need and Want You

Gladys Knight: Someone to Watch Over Me

Round 8:

Patti LaBelle: The Right Kinda Lover

Gladys Knight & the Pips: Friendship Train

Round 9:

Patti LaBelle: Over the Rainbow

Gladys Knight & the Pips: Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye)

Round 10:

Patti LaBelle: Somebody Loves You Baby (You Know Who It Is)

Gladys Knight & the Pips: You’re Number One (In My Book)

Round 11:

Patti LaBelle: Kiss Away the Pain

Gladys Knight & the Pips: I’ve Got to Use My Imagination

Round 12:

Patti LaBelle: New Attitude

Patti LaBelle & Michael McDonald: On My Own

Gladys Knight & the Pips: Midnight Train to Georgia

Round 13:

Patti LaBelle: New Day

Patti LaBelle: Feels Like Another One [ft. Big Daddy Kane]

Patti LaBelle: The Alphabet Song (Sesame Street)

Labelle: Lady Marmalade

Gladys Knight & the Pips: Love Overboard

Round 14:

Patti LaBelle: You Are My Friend

Patti LaBelle: If Only You Knew

Dionne Warwick: That’s What Friends Are For

Gladys Knight: Superwoman [ft. Dionne Warwick & Patti LaBelle]