Dion Croons While Driving in ‘Kickin’ Child’ Video

Rock legend shares ninth visual from Blues With Friends

Dion has shared his new video for “Kickin’ Child,” the ninth visual the rock legend has created in concert with his all-star album Blues With Friends.

With limited filming options due to the coronavirus, Dion distills the track into its simplest form: Singing while driving, with Dion belting out the new version of his Sixties-penned track from behind the wheel.

While Blues With Friends mostly features Dion performing blues standards alongside guests like Bruce Springsteen, Jeff Beck, Paul Simon and Billy Gibbons, “Kickin’ Child” was one of the two revisited originals that Dion recorded for the LP.

“I was the first rock & roll artist signed to Columbia Records, but they thought rock was a passing fad and wanted me to be the next crooner of standards from the Great American Songbook, but I wasn’t going there,” Dion previously said of the track in a statement. “I recorded what I wanted, and it mostly stayed in the vault. I first wrote and recorded this song in 1965; Tom Wilson produced a version of it. In 2017 I released an album with ‘Kickin’ Child’ as the title track but it wasn’t where I wanted it, so I rerecorded in here.”

