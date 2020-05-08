 Dion Recruits ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons for 'Bam Bang Boom' Video - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Hear Gillian Welch's Previously Unreleased 'Happy Mother's Day' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Dion Recruits ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons for ‘Bam Bang Boom’ Video

“The Wanderer” singer shares latest single from all-star Blues With Friends LP

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Despite social-distancing measures, Dion recruited ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons for the video for “Bam Bang Boom,” the latest song from “The Wanderer” singer’s upcoming all-star LP Blues With Friends.

The video (via Ultimate Classic Rock) finds the two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees performing the bluesy cut from their respect quarantines. The track is an ode to Dion’s wife Susan, who the singer met in 1963.

“This is another song that started as phrases I wanted to sing. ‘I stepped into love.’ The lyric does a good job of describing what happened when I first met Susan,” Dion said of the song in a statement. “We were both teenagers. She was new to my very Italian neighborhood in the Bronx and she was a redheaded transplant from Vermont. Bam bang boom!”

Dion added of his collaborator: “Billy Gibbons was a joy to work with on this. There’s nobody like him.”

Blues With Friends’ guest list also features Paul Simon, Jeff Beck, Van Morrison, Steven Van Zandt, Brian Setzer, Jimmy Vivino, and Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, with the latter two appearing on the previously released single “Hymn to Him.”

In the liner notes for Blues With Friends, due out June 5th, Bob Dylan wrote of Dion: “Dion knows how to sing and he knows just the right way to craft these songs, these blues songs. He’s got some friends here to help him out, some true luminaries. But in the end, it’s Dion by himself alone, and that masterful voice of his that will keep you returning to share these blues songs with him.”

In This Article: Billy Gibbons, Dion, ZZ Top

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.