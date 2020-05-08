Dion Recruits ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons for ‘Bam Bang Boom’ Video

Despite social-distancing measures, Dion recruited ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons for the video for “Bam Bang Boom,” the latest song from “The Wanderer” singer’s upcoming all-star LP Blues With Friends.

The video (via Ultimate Classic Rock) finds the two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees performing the bluesy cut from their respect quarantines. The track is an ode to Dion’s wife Susan, who the singer met in 1963.

“This is another song that started as phrases I wanted to sing. ‘I stepped into love.’ The lyric does a good job of describing what happened when I first met Susan,” Dion said of the song in a statement. “We were both teenagers. She was new to my very Italian neighborhood in the Bronx and she was a redheaded transplant from Vermont. Bam bang boom!”

Dion added of his collaborator: “Billy Gibbons was a joy to work with on this. There’s nobody like him.”

Blues With Friends’ guest list also features Paul Simon, Jeff Beck, Van Morrison, Steven Van Zandt, Brian Setzer, Jimmy Vivino, and Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, with the latter two appearing on the previously released single “Hymn to Him.”

In the liner notes for Blues With Friends, due out June 5th, Bob Dylan wrote of Dion: “Dion knows how to sing and he knows just the right way to craft these songs, these blues songs. He’s got some friends here to help him out, some true luminaries. But in the end, it’s Dion by himself alone, and that masterful voice of his that will keep you returning to share these blues songs with him.”