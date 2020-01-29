 'Dinosaurs in Love' Song by Four-Year-Old Songwriter Goes Viral - Rolling Stone
Three-Year-Old’s ‘Dinosaurs in Love’ Song Is a Real Tearjerker

Sometimes a balm is needed against the dimming of the days

Dinosaurs in Love

The Internet has gifted us with a staggering new talent, a "nearly 4 year old" named Fenn and her hit single, "Dinosaurs in Love."

Shutterstock / AmeliAU

This week, the internet has gifted us with a delightful new stress-reliever in the form of “Dinosaurs in Love,” a stirring new viral hit by a “nearly 4-year-old” singer-songwriter named Fenn.

“Dinosaurs eating people/Dinosaurs in love,” Fenn croons over an emotional piano line, provided by her father, musician Tom Rosenthal. He posted the song to Twitter on Tuesday after composing it with his daughter for fun. Inevitably, the love song turns into a tragedy, as the “big bang” comes and the lovers perish. “Dinosaurs fell in love/But they didn’t say goodbye,” Fenn finishes, somehow tapping into the universal experience of longing and loss in a few simple phrases.

At press time, this stirring track had racked up more than 40,000 retweets — including one from London’s Natural History Museum. It’s been listened to close to a million times since it was posted on Wednesday.

“I think she’s got a really good sense of timing,” Rosenthal told CNN. “She can just about count to 20 so she doesn’t really get it if I say that half a million people have listened to the song. I told her that her grandma liked it and she wasn’t that fussed about that. She enjoyed doing it, she listened to it when it was done and then she was gone.”

A true artist knows that even the greatest works are ephemeral. As Kansas says, “All we are is dust in the wind.” Much like the dinosaurs in question.

