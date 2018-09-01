Rolling Stone
Dinosaur Jr. Realign U.S. Tour After Mastodon Cancellation

Band promises “special intimate performances” on two-week September trek

Singer and Guitarist of Us Band 'Dinosaur Jr' J Mascis Performs on Stage at the Primavera Sound Festival Held in Barcelona Northeastern Spain 23 May 2013 the Primavera Sound Festival Runs From 22 May Until 26 May Spain BarcelonaSpain Music Primavera Sound Festival - May 2013

Dinosaur Jr. have rerouted the U.S. trek to focus on "special intimate" venues after the cancellation of their tour with Mastodon.

Marta Perez/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

A day after Dinosaur Jr.‘s tour with Mastodon was canceled due to a “critical situation of a member of the Mastodon family,” J. Mascis and company have rerouted the trek to focus on “special intimate” venues across the U.S.

The two-week trek begins September 10th at Maquoketa, Iowa and heads eastward, concluding September 21st at Washington, D.C.’s Black Cat. The band also booked a gig at Ohio’s Dragon Saddle Day Festival on September 22nd.

Tickets for the realigned tour are on sale now at Dinosaur Jr.’s website.

Following Dinosaur Jr.’s dates, Mascis will embark on a solo tour this November in support of his upcoming solo album Elastic Days, due out November 9th.

On Thursday, Mastodon canceled their tour with Dinosaur Jr. – which was scheduled to begin September 1st – due to the “critical situation”; the prog-metal act have not elaborated on the exact cause of the cancellation.

Dinosaur Jr. Tour Dates

September 10 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow
September 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
September 12 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
September 14 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre
September 15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
September 16 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
September 18 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
September 19 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
September 20 – Port Chester, NY @ Garcia’s
September 21 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
September 22 – Marengo, OH @ Dragon Saddle Day Festival

