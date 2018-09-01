Dinosaur Jr. Realign U.S. Tour After Mastodon Cancellation

A day after Dinosaur Jr.‘s tour with Mastodon was canceled due to a “critical situation of a member of the Mastodon family,” J. Mascis and company have rerouted the trek to focus on “special intimate” venues across the U.S.

The two-week trek begins September 10th at Maquoketa, Iowa and heads eastward, concluding September 21st at Washington, D.C.’s Black Cat. The band also booked a gig at Ohio’s Dragon Saddle Day Festival on September 22nd.

Tickets for the realigned tour are on sale now at Dinosaur Jr.’s website.

Following Dinosaur Jr.’s dates, Mascis will embark on a solo tour this November in support of his upcoming solo album Elastic Days, due out November 9th.

On Thursday, Mastodon canceled their tour with Dinosaur Jr. – which was scheduled to begin September 1st – due to the “critical situation”; the prog-metal act have not elaborated on the exact cause of the cancellation.

Dinosaur Jr. Tour Dates

September 10 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow

September 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

September 12 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

September 14 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

September 15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

September 16 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

September 18 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

September 19 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

September 20 – Port Chester, NY @ Garcia’s

September 21 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

September 22 – Marengo, OH @ Dragon Saddle Day Festival