Dinosaur Jr.’s J. Mascis Launches Jigsaw Puzzle Subscription Service

J. Mascis: Dinosaur Jr. frontman, guitar god, and now, puzzle master. The rocker announced Wednesday that he has co-founded a subscription puzzle service that jigsaws some of music’s most iconic album covers.

Dubbed Puzzle-Heads, the subscription service will begin later this year with a 1,000-piece puzzle dedicated to David Bowie’s famed The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars cover.

The project was conceived by Mascis, who brought in designer Aaron Draplin and 7S Management to help turn the album art — curated by Mascis — into puzzles. “Much like the vinyl clubs we all love, Puzzle Heads will leave a puzzle with amazing iconography curated by the team on your door step every other month,” Puzzle-Heads said of the service.

Following Ziggy Stardust, the first year of the bi-monthly subscription will also feature the covers of Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasures, Bad Brains’ classic self-titled debut, Wilco’s Star Wars, Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten’s “Like I Used To” single art, and, of course, the black-and-white drawing shown on Dinosaur Jr.’s 1985 debut, Dinosaur.

“All of us at Puzzle-Heads love puzzles and we love music. We happen to have day jobs in music and so we have the network to license some of the most iconic cover imagery and rock ‘n’ roll art out there,” co-founder Brian Schwartz said in a statement. “With J and Aaron helping to curate, we’ll make Puzzle Heads members come back for more. We hope all the Puzzle-Heads out there enjoy many hours of piecing our puzzles. Get It Together!”