Dinosaur Jr. Plot North American Tour This Fall

Indie rock veterans Dinosaur Jr. have announced a massive North American tour for this fall in a sign of hope that concerts may be able to resume in a somewhat normal capacity later this year.
The first of the two-leg trek kicks off September 7th at the Corona Theatre in Montreal and wraps November 27th at the House of Blues in Boston. A West Coast leg is scheduled to launch February 3rd, 2022 at Pappy’s and Harriets in Pioneertown, California, and wrap February 26th at the Ogden Theatre in Denver. Dinosaur Jr. also plans to host their annual Camp Fuzz retreat with fans July 27th through 30th in Big Indian, New York.
Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, March 19th, at 10 a.m. local time. Presale tickets for the tour stops and Camp Fuzz will go on sale Thursday, March 11th, via the band’s website.
Last month, Dinosaur Jr. announced a new album, Sweep It Into Space, and released the lead single, “I Ran Away.” Kurt Vile co-produced the record, which marks the band’s first since 2016’s Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not. Sweep It Into Space will arrive on April 23rd via Jagjaguwar.
Dinosaur Jr.’s ambitious tour plans are a sign that more artists are confident that some concerts and full-scale tours will be able to resume later this year. Still, even as more Americans get vaccinated, Covid-19 safety concerns remain, with some in the live entertainment industry telling Rolling Stone recently that they don’t expect pre-pandemic normalcy to return until 2022.
“I’m optimistic that if the vaccine rollout does go forward on this new timetable, we should be able to have shows by August, September, October in the amphitheaters at least,” one live industry executive, who wished to remain anonymous, said. “But the variable in all of this is what happens with these variants. And that’s the big concern for everybody.”
Dinosaur Jr. Tour Dates
July 27 – July 30 – Big Indian, NY @ Camp Fuzz
September 7 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
September 9 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
September 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Venue TBA
September 11 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
September 13 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
September 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
September 16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
September 20 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
September 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman
September 23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater @ ACL Live
September 24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
September 25 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
September 27 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
September 28 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird
September 30 – Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre
October 1 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora
October 2 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
November 12 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
November 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
November 15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
November 16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
November 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
November 19 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
November 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
November 26 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music
November 27 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
February 3 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy’s and Harriets
February 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
February 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
February 7 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Music Hall
February 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
February 10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market
February 11 – Portland, OR @ Venue TBA
February 12 – Portland, OR @ Venue TBA
February 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
February 16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
February 17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
February 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
February 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
February 22 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
February 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
February 25 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
February 26 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre