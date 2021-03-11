Dinosaur Jr. Plot North American Tour This Fall

Indie rock veterans Dinosaur Jr. have announced a massive North American tour for this fall in a sign of hope that concerts may be able to resume in a somewhat normal capacity later this year.

The first of the two-leg trek kicks off September 7th at the Corona Theatre in Montreal and wraps November 27th at the House of Blues in Boston. A West Coast leg is scheduled to launch February 3rd, 2022 at Pappy’s and Harriets in Pioneertown, California, and wrap February 26th at the Ogden Theatre in Denver. Dinosaur Jr. also plans to host their annual Camp Fuzz retreat with fans July 27th through 30th in Big Indian, New York.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, March 19th, at 10 a.m. local time. Presale tickets for the tour stops and Camp Fuzz will go on sale Thursday, March 11th, via the band’s website.

Last month, Dinosaur Jr. announced a new album, Sweep It Into Space, and released the lead single, “I Ran Away.” Kurt Vile co-produced the record, which marks the band’s first since 2016’s Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not. Sweep It Into Space will arrive on April 23rd via Jagjaguwar.

Dinosaur Jr.’s ambitious tour plans are a sign that more artists are confident that some concerts and full-scale tours will be able to resume later this year. Still, even as more Americans get vaccinated, Covid-19 safety concerns remain, with some in the live entertainment industry telling Rolling Stone recently that they don’t expect pre-pandemic normalcy to return until 2022.

“I’m optimistic that if the vaccine rollout does go forward on this new timetable, we should be able to have shows by August, September, October in the amphitheaters at least,” one live industry executive, who wished to remain anonymous, said. “But the variable in all of this is what happens with these variants. And that’s the big concern for everybody.”

Dinosaur Jr. Tour Dates

July 27 – July 30 – Big Indian, NY @ Camp Fuzz

September 7 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

September 9 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

September 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Venue TBA

September 11 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

September 13 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

September 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

September 16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

September 20 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

September 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman

September 23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater @ ACL Live

September 24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

September 25 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

September 27 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

September 28 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

September 30 – Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre

October 1 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

October 2 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

November 12 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

November 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

November 15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

November 16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

November 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

November 19 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

November 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 26 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music

November 27 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

February 3 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy’s and Harriets

February 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

February 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

February 7 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Music Hall

February 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

February 10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market

February 11 – Portland, OR @ Venue TBA

February 12 – Portland, OR @ Venue TBA

February 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

February 16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

February 17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

February 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

February 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

February 22 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

February 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

February 25 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

February 26 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre