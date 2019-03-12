×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next New Jersey Lawmakers Finalize Recreational Marijuana Deal Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Dinosaur Jr. Detail Rock and Roll Summer Camp

Camp Fuzz will boast performances, classes, panels, workshops

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dinosaur Jr.Best Kept Secret Festival, Hilvarenbeek, The Netherlands - 18 Jun 2016

Dinosaur Jr. will helm a new rock and roll summer camp, Camp Fuzz, which will feature workshops, performances, classes and more.

Danny Payne/REX/Shutterstock

Dinosaur Jr. will host a new rock and roll summer camp, Camp Fuzz, July 30th through August 2nd at the Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York. The camp will host a mix of performances, forums, panels, classes and jam sessions. While Dinosaur Jr. are the only act attached so far, the band’s schedule is already packed: Frontman J. Mascis will host a “Pedals & Guitar style” class, Murph will teach a drum workshop and Lou Barlow will helm a four-string guitar and ukulele clinic.

Dinosaur Jr. are also set to perform at Camp Fuzz, while Mascis and Barlow will deliver solo performances too. Special guests and additional programming will be announced soon.

Camp Fuzz tickets are on sale now, with early bird prices available through March 26th. Tickets include all meals, workshops, performances and use of rehearsal spaces and equipment. Different levels of lodging are available for varying prices. Complete information is available on the Camp Fuzz website.

Dinosaur Jr. released their most recent record, Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not, in 2016, while last year Mascis released his latest solo effort, Elastic Days. Barlow also released a solo album, Brace the Wave, in 2015, and his other band, indie rock stalwarts Sebadoh, will release their first album in six years, Act Surprised, May 24th.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad