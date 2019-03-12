Dinosaur Jr. Detail Rock and Roll Summer Camp

Dinosaur Jr. will host a new rock and roll summer camp, Camp Fuzz, July 30th through August 2nd at the Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York. The camp will host a mix of performances, forums, panels, classes and jam sessions. While Dinosaur Jr. are the only act attached so far, the band’s schedule is already packed: Frontman J. Mascis will host a “Pedals & Guitar style” class, Murph will teach a drum workshop and Lou Barlow will helm a four-string guitar and ukulele clinic.

Dinosaur Jr. are also set to perform at Camp Fuzz, while Mascis and Barlow will deliver solo performances too. Special guests and additional programming will be announced soon.

Camp Fuzz tickets are on sale now, with early bird prices available through March 26th. Tickets include all meals, workshops, performances and use of rehearsal spaces and equipment. Different levels of lodging are available for varying prices. Complete information is available on the Camp Fuzz website.

Dinosaur Jr. released their most recent record, Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not, in 2016, while last year Mascis released his latest solo effort, Elastic Days. Barlow also released a solo album, Brace the Wave, in 2015, and his other band, indie rock stalwarts Sebadoh, will release their first album in six years, Act Surprised, May 24th.