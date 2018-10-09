Rolling Stone
Watch Dinah Jane Deliver Slick Debut Single ‘Bottled Up’ on ‘Fallon’

Ty Dolla $ign, Marc E. Bassy join former Fifth Harmony singer

Former Fifth Harmony singer Dinah Jane teamed with Ty Dolla $ign and Marc E. Bassy for a performance of her new song, “Bottled Up,” on The Tonight Show Monday.

Jane transformed the Tonight Show stage into a neon-lit club for her performance of the mid-tempo pop track, which includes a sly reference to Fifth Harmony’s massive hit, “Work From Home.” Jane began the performance posted up at the bar before leaping forward with a crew of backup dancers. The slick choreography never stopped as Jane breezed through the track, while Bassy belted his part from behind the bar and Ty Dolla $ign delivered his syrupy croon from a nearby table.

“Bottled Up” arrived last month and marks Jane’s first solo single since Fifth Harmony announced their indefinite hiatus back in March. Jane previously teased her solo career with a guest appearance on RedOne and French Montana’s joint single, “Boom Boom.” She has yet to announce any specific plans for a solo record.

