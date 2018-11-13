See Dilly Dally’s Katie Monks Cry White Noise In New ‘Marijuana’ Video

Anxiety and depression fuel Dilly Dally’s animated, escape fantasy for “Marijuana.” The new single appears on their sophomore album, Heaven, which was released in September. In the visual, singer-guitarist Katie Monks peruses trippy landscapes, cries white-noise and is engulfed in flames as she belts the cathartic chorus.

“We’ve been inhaling so much fear and hate from our televisions, our leaders, social media … I don’t know about you, but the anxiety and eventual depression became overbearing,” Monks said in a statement. “The only way I could keep functioning, and get through writing this record, was with some assistance with weed. Basically, if I didn’t write anything good by sun down – I would smoke sativa for good measure. It would clear my creative pathways, help me forget about the expectations of others, and almost hide away in my own protective energy field.”

She added that legalization in Canada is one tiny helpful step, and “while we still have a long way to go – I’m happy to contribute a song that may perhaps help shed off the stigma that weed is anything other than a sacred tool that many cultures cherish. It needs to be respected.”

Of Heaven, Monks told Rolling Stone that it “is for anybody who feels lost and depressed and a lot of pain in their chest,” she said. “I just want to give people hope.”

Dilly Dally will embark on a North American tour, beginning in March, following a European run.

Dilly Dally Tour Dates

March 18 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz

March 20 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

March 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

March 22 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

March 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

March 25 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

March 26 – St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

March 27 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

March 29 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

April 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

April 2 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

April 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

April 5 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

April 6 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord

April 8 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

April 9 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

April 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

April 12 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

April 13 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

April 15 – Saskatoon, SK @ Amigos

April 16 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Goodwill

April 18 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

April 19 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

April 20 – Detroit, MI @ El Club