Dilly Dally Send Off Toronto DIY Institution in New Live Video

Toronto punks Dilly Dally bid farewell to storied local DIY space, Coffin Factory Studios, in a new live video featuring their tracks “Sober Motel” and “Bad Biology.”

The clip jumps between footage of Dilly Dally tearing through the two Heaven cuts for a packed-in crowd, along with shots of singer Katie Monks wandering the massive space – where she currently lives – by herself.

Coffin Factory Studios has offered live-work spaces for artists and musicians in Toronto for decades, but the building was recently sold to a real estate development company that plans to tear it down to make room for new condos.

“It’s so important to cause a fuss when these places fall off,” Monks said in a statement. “Ultimately, the Coffin Factory is a place where artists are free to be themselves. Make noise, experiment, collaborate, and live with people you may not have otherwise met. A place to worship the creative process and live out your dreams. I was lucky enough to live there for the last few months.”

Dilly Dally released Heaven, their second LP, last year. On Monday, the band launched a North American tour in support of the record, which will continue tomorrow, March 20th, at the Brighton Music Hall in Boston.