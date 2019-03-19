×
Dilly Dally Send Off Toronto DIY Institution in New Live Video

Band performs Heaven tracks “Sober Motel,” “Bad Biology” at Coffin Factory Studios ahead of its demolition

Toronto punks Dilly Dally bid farewell to storied local DIY space, Coffin Factory Studios, in a new live video featuring their tracks “Sober Motel” and “Bad Biology.”

The clip jumps between footage of Dilly Dally tearing through the two Heaven cuts for a packed-in crowd, along with shots of singer Katie Monks wandering the massive space – where she currently lives – by herself.

Coffin Factory Studios has offered live-work spaces for artists and musicians in Toronto for decades, but the building was recently sold to a real estate development company that plans to tear it down to make room for new condos.

“It’s so important to cause a fuss when these places fall off,” Monks said in a statement. “Ultimately, the Coffin Factory is a place where artists are free to be themselves. Make noise, experiment, collaborate, and live with people you may not have otherwise met. A place to worship the creative process and live out your dreams. I was lucky enough to live there for the last few months.”

Dilly Dally released Heaven, their second LP, last year. On Monday, the band launched a North American tour in support of the record, which will continue tomorrow, March 20th, at the Brighton Music Hall in Boston.

