Dillon Francis Details Spanish Language Album ‘Wut Wut’

DJ-producer Dillon Francis has announced the release date for his forthcoming Spanish language studio album. Wut Wut will drop on September 28th via his IDGAFOS label.

“The whole thing started from the Westside EP in 2011. I had just discovered moombahton and began experimenting with Latin styles,” Francis said in a statement. “For my second album, I wanted to create one cohesive vision, since I now have a better understanding about what that means. Latin music is very close to my heart, and I knew this would be fun. I was trying to go back to the super-duper roots of where I came from. I feel like I could’ve put this out right after the EP, but I’m glad I did it now because of everything I’ve learned and the people I’ve met.”

The LP follows the release of Francis’ 2014 debut studio album, Money Sucks, Friends Rule. Executive produced by Toy Selectah, Wut Wut was tracked in various locales including New York, Miami, Dominican Republic and Mexico City.

Along with unveiling the album’s release date, Francis has also revealed the new video for the single “Never Let You Go” featuring De La Ghetto. Directed by Austin Petters, the visual finds the pair channeling summertime beach vibes, whether they’re grooving beside the water, performing inside a boat shop or playing fun-seeking captains over dry land.

“This was the first song I started making when I embarked on this Spanish language album back in August 2016,” Francis wrote in the video’s description. “De La Ghetto was the first artist I got in the studio with after the Latin Grammys in November thanks to Toy Selecta! He fully understood the goals I had for this album and it was incredible to have an artist at his caliber vibing to my music! It makes me really happy to finally not only release this song but to announce my album Wut Wut alongside it.”

Wut Wut Track List

1. “White Boi” featuring Lao Ra

2. “Esta Noche” featuring Ximena Sariñana

3. “No Pare” featuring Yashua

4. “Sexo” featuring iLe

5. “Never Let You Go” featuring De La Ghetto

6. “We the Funk” featuring Fuego

7. “Look at That Butt” featuring Jarina De Marco

8. “Cuando” featuring Happy Colors

9. “Ven” featuring Arcangel & Quimico Ultra Mega

10. “BaBaBa” featuring Young Ash

11. “Get It Get It”