Watch Dillon Francis Talk Panic! at the Disco Obsession, Ambitious New Album

EDM producer Dillon Francis was in the Dominican Republic working on new music when he heard that one of his favorite artists, the reggaeton star Arcángel, was staying nearby. After a friend approached Arcángel at the gym, he invited Francis over to his hotel to hang out, even though the power had gone out, to see if they clicked. “We stayed there three to four hours before we went to the studio,” says Francis. “He was drinking beer after beer. I was just sitting, a nerdy white dude.”

It was just one anecdote that Francis shared Rolling Stone’s Brendan Klinkenberg during a recent sit down for the RS Styled event in the East Village that took place during New York Fashion Week. Francis was there to discuss Wut Wut, his new Spanish-Language album, which he traveled around the world to make: New York, Miami, Mexico City and the Dominican Republic. He worked hard on more than 50 songs for the project — that includes “White Boi,” featuring vocals by Colombian pop singer Lao Ra — determined to make something that “when you listen to it all the way through, it makes sense.” Other guests include Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee and J Balvin.

He also co-produced “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” On Panic! at the Disco’s latest album Pray for the Wicked. For Francis, producing the band was a personal milestone: “I’m the biggest Brendan Urie stan, but he doesn’t know it,” he said. “I love Panic at the Disco. I used to listen to all their music in high school. He’s so much fun — he just smokes so much weed in the studio. He just gets so inspired and you can see the excitement in him.”

Francis also spoke about another collaboration: the unusual clothing line inspired by Gerald the Piñata, who his fans adore.