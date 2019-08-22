Hear DIIV Deliver Aching Confessional on New Song ‘Taker’

Brooklyn indie rockers DIIV have shared the lumbering and brutally honest new song “Taker” off their upcoming album, Deceiver, out October 4th via Captured Tracks.

“Taker” recalls classic grunge-era ballads, moving at a brooding, down-tempo pace as the drums thud and the guitars shift between a crackle and a roar. Frontman Zachary Cole Smith delivers an airy vocal performance over the heavy stomp, slipping in some deft harmonies as well as he confesses, “Who were you to believe?/Your lying eyes or me?/I won’t let them tie to you/The shit I put you through.”

“Taker” follows previously released Deceiver track, “Skin Game,” which was released in July. Deceiver is DIIV’s third album and follows their 2016 offering Is the Is Are and their 2012 debut Oshin. The band recorded the LP in Los Angeles this March, working with an outside producer for the first time in Sonny Diperri, who’s previously worked with My Bloody Valentine and Nine Inch Nails.

DIIV will embark on a North American tour in support of Deceiver October 11th with a set at the Desert Daze Festival in Perris, California. The first leg wraps October 27th in Washington D.C., while the second gets underway December 5th in San Diego.