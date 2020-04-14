Diet Cig Reject Lame Apologies With ‘Who Are You?’

Diet Cig are through with empty promises on “Who Are You?” The track appears on the duo’s upcoming album Do You Wonder About Me? out May 1st via Frenchkiss Records.

“Who are you to say I’m sorry/When we both know you’d do it all over again,” Alex Luciano sings, riding along the fuzzed-out earworm of a chorus. Paired with Noah Bowman on drums, the duo rid themselves of heartbreak while adding a touch of millennial musings: “I put you out of my head/and I started taking baths again/my moon is in cancer/I wish I was a better slow dancer.”

“‘Who Are You?’ is for anyone who’s ever received a completely self-serving apology from someone who’s hurt them,” the band said in a statement. “I learned that healing doesn’t wait for an ‘I’m sorry’ to appear, and it can feel silly to have one arrive when you’re completely over it. This song takes these bad feelings and turns them into a fun upbeat jam to dance around in your kitchen to!”

Diet Cig rescheduled their 2020 spring tour in support of the album, now slated for fall. They’ll kick off at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on October 3rd, stopping at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg on November 5th before heading out to the U.K.

Do You Wonder About Me? follows the band’s 2017 debut Swear I’m Good at This. The record is currently available for preorder.