Hear Dido’s Bold New Break-Up Song ‘Give You Up’

Dido unveiled an empowering new break-up ballad, “Give You Up,” off her forthcoming LP, Still On My Mind, out March 8th via BMG. “Give You Up” boasts a simple arrangement that finds Dido crooning over steady piano plunks, while an atmospheric blend of backing vocals, white noise and kick drums provides texture and warmth. While a fresh heartbreak definitely anchors the song, the lyrics and Dido’s vocal performance lend the track a delightfully bold edge as she sings, “I found a way to let you go/ It’s gonna rip your heart out.”

“Give You Up” was written by Dee Adams and the Australian duo, the Opposite Kids. In a statement, Dido said of the song, “It’s a good break up song, where you’ve been hurt but feel strong. It’s that point in a relationship where you are pulling yourself out of the gutter and deciding that it’s their loss. Which I can totally relate to.”

“Give You Up” follows previously-released Still On My Mind cut, “Hurricanes,” which arrived last November. Still On My Mind marks Dido’s first new album in five years, following 2013’s Girl Who Got Away. She recorded the album with her brother and frequent collaborator Rollo.

Dido embarks on a short North American tour June 13th in Chicago, Illinois.