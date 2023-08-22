Diddy Reveals He’s Dropping His First LP in 17 Years, ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid’

Diddy is back with a new album — and its documentary-style trailer teases the musician coming to terms with himself on the star-studded project.

On Tuesday, the famed producer announced his new album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, will be out Sept. 15 — it’s his first full-length project since 2006’s Press Play. And with it, he promises: “R&B is alive!”

“My heart has been broken I still got that question of like, ‘Am I gonna love again?'” he asks himself in the four-minute trailer for the project. “We in the love ear. That’s the frequency that I’m asking you to be a part of.”

The trailer for the LP teases collaborations with A-listers from Justin Bieber, Swae Lee, Mary J. Blige, and Babyface to French Montana, DJ Khaled, Yung Miami, Teyana Taylor, and 21 Savage. “I don’t make an algorithm, I make a feeling. I want to give them something they can sing,” he says in the clip. “People say, ‘Do you want streams?’ I said, ‘I want souls.'”

The visual also sees Diddy flying to a seemingly private island to get away, bonding with his daughter Love, and focusing on the music while avoiding his phone and his “[addiction] to my work and the bullshit.” The visual captures Diddy coming to terms with his personalities (DJ Khaled says he has nine) and creating the music for the LP in documentary style.

Diddy has been featured on several singles over the last year. He joined Giggs on “Mandem,” CIty Girls on “Act Bad,” and Metro Boomin on “Creepin.”