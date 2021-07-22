Diddy Announces ‘Off the Grid Vol. 1’ Album

Diddy has revealed the name of his next album, Off the Grid Vol. 1, scheduled for release on September 24th.

“Welcome to the Love Era!” the rapper and music mogul also known as Sean Combs wrote on Instagram, in what appeared to be a callback to when he briefly went by the name “Brother Love.”

The album marks Diddy’s first major music release in nearly two years, following his contribution to the Ozuna and DJ Snake single “Eres Top,” a riff on Diddy’s own 2002 track “I Need a Girl (Part 2).” He also acted as an executive producer on Burna Boy’s 2020 album Twice as Tall. Diddy released his debut mixtape MMM (Money Making Mitch) in 2015, but hasn’t put out a proper album since 2010’s Last Train to Paris.

Last year, Diddy penned an emotional tribute to Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell, who died from heart failure at age 59.

“I honestly still can’t believe it,” Combs wrote on Instagram. “I’ve got to give myself the reality of this in doses. Because I can’t even handle this. I hope to God that you are all blessed to have someone in your life that loves you and believes in you like this man believed in me.… I’m going to miss him so much. I can’t even imagine life without Dre.”