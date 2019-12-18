Diddy to Receive Industry Icon Award at Pre-Grammys Gala

Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive the 2020 Industry Icon award at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys gala, the Recording Academy announced Wednesday.

“Clive Davis and Arista Records gave me a chance when I was starting Bad Boy Records, he was one of the first industry executives to really believe in me. I’m forever grateful for him,” Diddy said in a statement. “To be honored at this year’s Pre-Grammy Gala and receive the Industry Icons Award is truly a blessing.”

Diddy, a three-time Grammy winner, will be honored at the January 25th, 2020 celebration, which annually occurs the night before Music’s Biggest Night; the 62nd annual Grammys will air live on January 26th.

Clive Davis added, “It’s personally so gratifying that Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs is this year’s icon. He fully deserves this wonderful recognition. From his past innovative and creative contributions right from the very inception of the hip-hop revolution, to his many memorable appearances at the Pre Grammy Gala as both speaker and performer, it’s all come full circle. I couldn’t be happier for Sean as a dear friend and colleague.”

Other music mogul recipients of the Industry Icon award include Jay-Z, David Geffen, Ahmet Ertegun, Berry Gordy, Mo Ostin, Clive Davis, Irving Azoff, L.A. Reid and more.

“For nearly three decades, Diddy has fused his boundless creativity and sharp entrepreneurial spirit to create timeless art and build brands and institutions that have shifted our global music culture,” Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “By bringing the music and lifestyle of East Coast hip-hop to the masses, he was an early reminder of music’s unifying ability to flip our perceptions and broaden our connections to all corners of the world. Over the years, Diddy has persistently empowered other music creators and we’re honored to celebrate his culture-shaping impact at this year’s Pre-Grammy Gala.”