Diddy Helps Give James Corden a New Post-Late Night Era Moniker During ‘Carpool Karaoke’

A spiritual connection formed between Diddy and James Corden on the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke. After running through the first song of their drive together, “Bad Boy for Life,” the Late Late Show host asked the musician-turned-mogul for advice as he prepares to move on from the show. He wants a new moniker for the era — and no one changes his nickname quite as often as Diddy.

Throughout his career, he’s been known as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Diddy, Puffy, and most recently, Love. There’s also the matter of his birth name, Sean Combs, but he told Corden that Sean is reserved solely for his most elite inner-circle members: his mother and Jay-Z.

To help him narrow down potential nicknames, Diddy asked Corden to describe the vibe he’s going for in his post-late night era. “I want it to be joyous, uplifting,” he explained. “I want it to be fun. I want to fun-itize.” At that moment, Diddy’s third eye opened up: “Oh my god. Your nickname should be… the same as mine. You should be Love, too. I can be James, I’m Love, and I’m letting you share my name, too, because I’m in the same frequency. We’re both Love.”

The Love Love Show with Love Corden, the host decided, is a pretty good show title to go out on. Ironically, the Love act was dropped almost immediately as the pair launched into rapping along to “Diddy.”

In between "I'll Be Missing You," his collaboration with Faith Evans, and "I Need a Girl (Part 2)," Diddy gave Corden some advice on sweet-talking his wife with baby-making music in the bedroom — while also plugging his tequila brand.

In lieu of his other popular records, Diddy closed out his Carpool Karaoke ride with Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York,” bringing a bit of home to the streets of Los Angeles. “That song does something to me,” he explained, out of breath from head banging and losing himself in the song. As a parting gift to Corden after sharing such intimate revelations with him, Diddy gave the host the ultimate golden ticket: “Because you’re James Corden, you can call me Sean.”