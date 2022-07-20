Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor

Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor.

The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.

“Gotta Move On” will feature on Diddy’s upcoming album, the first release from the Bad Boy legend’s new imprint Love Records, which he founded in partnership with Motown Records. While serving as curator, executive producer and A&R at the new label, Diddy will still continue to oversee his Bad Boy Records.

In 2021, Diddy — the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s BET Awards — announced his new album Off the Grid, Vol. 1, his first proper album since 2010’s Last Train to Paris. However, the LP never arrived, with Diddy instead moving the release of his next album to “later this year.”