Dickey Betts Postpones Upcoming Concerts After Suffering ‘Mild Stroke’

Dickey Betts has postponed his upcoming concerts after the former Allman Brothers Band guitarist suffered what doctors diagnosed as a “mild stroke.”

“Yesterday, after describing to his physicians certain post-stroke repercussions, [Betts] was strongly advised to give himself more time to recuperate,” the Dickey Betts Band’s website alerted fans. “Doctors have assured Betts that after three to five weeks he will be 100 percent recovered and can resume his touring schedule.”

The Dickey Betts Band canceled the remainder of their summer tour – an August 28th date at Syracuse, New York’s Great New York State Fair, August 30th in Wallingford, Connecticut and August 31st in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire – as Betts recovers; the band has penciled in their November 1st gig in Augusta, Georgia as Betts’ return to the stage.

“Dickey really regrets that he can’t be there for his fans but he has to take care of his health first,” the band’s manager David Spero added.

In a November 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, the largely retired Betts revealed that he had spoken to Gregg Allman prior to the singer’s death, the first conversation between the Allman Brothers band mates in 17 years.

Following a three-year touring hiatus, Betts returned to the road this summer with his band.

“I’ve had a great life and I don’t have any complaints,” Betts said in November. “I don’t know what I would’ve done to make it different. There are lawsuits I probably could have dealt with better. But so what? You do the best with your amount of time.”