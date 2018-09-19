Rolling Stone
Dickey Betts to Undergo Brain Surgery Following Accident

Founding Allman Brothers Band guitarist, who suffered a stroke in August, is in critical condition according to report by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune

By

Joseph Hudak

Dickey Betts

Dickey Betts is reportedly in critical condition at a Florida hospital after suffering a fall at home.

A.J. Kinney/Courtesy of the Peach Music Festival

Dickey Betts, a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, is reportedly in critical but stable condition at Florida hospital following an accident at his Sarasota home.

The guitarist, who now tours with his Dickey Betts Band, was playing with his dog when he fell and struck his head, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. The website for Betts’ band confirmed the news. He is set to undergo brain surgery on Friday to relieve swelling.

Betts, known for writing and singing Allmans staples like “Ramblin’ Man” and “Blue Sky,” suffered a stroke in August that caused the cancellation of his summer tour. He was set to return to the stage in November, but those dates are now reportedly postponed.

A quote attributed to Betts’ manager David Spero reads, “It was just a few days ago that Dickey was telling me how excited he was to get back in front of the fans on November 1. It is very unfortunate, for all involved, that we need to cancel those shows. Please add Dickey into your thoughts and prayers. I’ll keep everyone updated on his expected progress.”

The 74-year-old Betts returned to touring this summer after a three-year hiatus. His set at the Peach Music Festival in July was a highlight of the annual jam-band gathering, with Betts’ son Duane joining him on guitar for furious versions of “Statesboro Blues” and the instrumental “Jessica.”

Betts was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Allman Brothers in 1995. A tweet from the Allman Brothers Band’s account reads, “Please say a prayer for brother Dickey.”

