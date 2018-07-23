Diarrhea Planet Break Up, Plot Final Shows

Diarrhea Planet announced they will break up following a pair of final shows in their hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. The garage-punk sextet formed in 2009 and will close out their nine-year run with back-to-back dates at Exit/In on September 7th and 8th. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 27th.

The band detailed their plans on Twitter, writing, “It’s with a heavy heart we announce our final shows. We’ve had an incredible run largely thanks to all of you incredible people, but we’ve decided to bring it to a close. It has truly been amazing to share our music with y’all onstage and off.”

“Whenever a band breaks up, it’s really annoying when there isn’t an explanation,” the band added in a statement to Rolling Stone. “So here it is: Nothing really happened. We all feel that Diarrhea Planet has run its course (yeah we finally made a poop joke but fuck it y’all love it) and are ready to move on to the next chapters of our lives. So here’s to living the good life and catching up on the things we all lived without while basically living on the road the last 7ish years. We will always cherish the time we spent playing together. The connection was real, it was exciting and electric. And most of all; we will always be grateful for each and every one of you who came to our shows. We did this for you. We lived this for you. Thank you for receiving our message, we love you all, and look forward to shredding for 2 final nights, DP with the home court advantage at EXIT/IN 9/7 and 9/8 ~ Nashville, TN”

Diarrhea Planet – acclaimed for their unique four-guitar attack and hybrid of garage-rock, pop-punk and indie-rock – broke out after self-releasing their their debut EP, 2009 Aloha! But their initial goals for the project were less ambitious.

“We all met at Belmont University, which really focuses on the commercial music industry,” singer-guitarist Jordan Smith told Noisey in 2013. “The music school is for those who want to be John Mayer or Jessica Simpson, those sorts of people, or singer-songwriter types. And then there’s the music business school, which is real serious, for those in the music industry machine. Nashville really seems to despise anyone that comes out of that school for the most part. I met a guy there named Evan Donahue, and we seemed screwed from the get-go so we just decided to start a band that would be the most obnoxious, unlistenable we could think of. Just make feedback and scream over the noise, rip off our clothes and throw up over people and stuff.”

The oddly named six-piece – who also considered the band name Don Knotts Bowel Movement – subsequently signed to Infinity Cat Recordings for their first LP, 2011’s Loose Jewels. They went on to release two more EPs (2011’s Yama-Uba and 2014’s Aliens in the Outfield) and two more full-lengths (2013’s I’m Rich Beyond Your Wildest Dreams and 2016’s Turn to Gold).

Smith detailed Diarrhea Planet’s sprawling guitar style in a 2014 Rolling Stone interview. “Everybody has their own style, to the point that everyone has an emotional space they occupy, too,” he said.