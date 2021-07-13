Diane Warren Links Up With G-Eazy, Carlos Santana for New Song ‘She’s Fire’

Diane Warren has tapped G-Eazy and Carlos Santana for a new song, “She’s Fire,” from the hit songwriter’s upcoming debut album, Dianne Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1.

Warren penned the slinky “She’s Fire” with G-Eazy, who handles lead vocal duties in between some characteristically sprightly guitar work from Santana (of course, there’s a full-blown solo later in the song as well).

“To be able to work with Carlos Santana has always been a dream of mine,” Warren said in a statement. “I’ve also been very much wanting to collaborate with G-Eazy and this seemed like the perfect song for the two of them to do together. I expected it to be great, and it turned out even better than I imagined, pure fire.”

Santana added: “Diane has an incredible gift, vision-awareness-ability to paint a picture to transport the listener to a place of emotion and passion. Her lyrics and arrangements are a part of the world’s musical tapestry and should be forever cherished. ‘She’s Fire’ has an insatiable vitality and G-Eazy’s vocals bring the song straight to the listener’s heart.”

And G-Eazy said: “It’s been an incredible experience getting to work alongside Diane and Carlos who are two legends in music. Diane really pushed me to the next level, vocally, throughout the process. And once I heard Carlos’ iconic guitar, I knew we had something special.”

Warren has yet to announce an official release date for The Cave Sessions Vol. 1, but the album is expected to arrive later this year. As Rolling Stone previously reported, the album will feature lead vocals from Darius Rucker, Celine Dion, John Legend, Mary J. Blige, and more.