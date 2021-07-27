Diane Warren Enlists Celine Dion, John Legend, Maren Morris for Debut Album

After years of penning memorable hits for the likes of Cher, Celine Dion, Aerosmith, Lady Gaga, and LeAnn Rimes, Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren will be releasing her debut album, The Cave Sessions, Vol. 1, on August 27th.

A number of hitmakers will be performing original songs for Warren on her debut, including Dion, John Legend, Maren Morris, Rita Ora, Ty Dolla $ign, and Luis Fonsi. Warren launched the LP with the single “She’s Fire,” featuring G-Eazy and Carlos Santana.

Warren’s career took off in 1985 due to the success of DeBarge’s “Rhythm of the Night.” She has been notable for writing stirring ballads for blockbuster films, and, over the course of her career, she’s been nominated 12 times in the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards, most recently for “Io sí (Seen)” from The Life Ahead this past year.

Diane Warren’s The Cave Sessions, Vol. 1 Tracklist

1. Diane Warren, G-Eazy & Carlos Santana “She’s Fire”

2. Diane Warren, Rita Ora, Sofia Reyes & Reik “Seaside”

3. Diane Warren, Jon Batiste & Pentatonix “Sweet”

4. Diane Warren & Luis Fonsi “When We Dance Slow”

5. Diane Warren & Maren Morris “I Save Me”

6. Diane Warren & John Legend “Where is Your Heart”

7. Diane Warren & Ty Dolla $ign “Drink You Away”

8. Diane Warren & James Arthur “You Go First”

9. Diane Warren & Lauren Jauregui “Not Prepared For You”

10. Diane Warren & Jimmie Allen “You Kind Of Beautiful”

11. Diane Warren & LP “Domino”

12. Diane Warren & Celine Dion “Superwoman”

13. Diane Warren & Darius Rucker “Times Like This”

14. Diane Warren, Leona Lewis & James Morrison “Grow Old With Me”

15. Diane Warren & Paloma Faith “Blessings”