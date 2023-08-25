Diane Keaton Gives Miley Cyrus Her Flowers, Posts Video Tribute to New Single

Miley Cyrus rolled out her new song “Used to Be Young” on Friday, which reflects on the perceptions she faced as a teenager in the spotlight. Following the track’s release, Diane Keaton took to social media to share a tribute video to the single.

In the actress’ Instagram post, several black-and-white throwback photos of Keaton are displayed as the chorus of Cyrus’ latest ballad play: “I know I used to be crazy/ I know I used to be fun/ You say I used to be wild/ I say I used to be young.”

Keaton captioned Friday’s post with “HERE’S TO MILEY” and tagged the pop star.

Cyrus shared a heartfelt response in the comment section, writing, “I appreciate you deeply . This is so moving and exactly why I made this song. I said throughout the journey of writing it over the last 18 months , ‘all I want is Diane Keaton to dance to it’ and this is even more magical. I love you. Thank you.”

The Academy Award winner previously showed Cyrus’ hit song “Flowers” love on the platform and shared a video of herself dancing to the chart-topping track. “YOUR INCREDIBLE SONG GAVE ME A REASON TO DANCE IN MY OWN BACKYARD!” wrote Keaton at the time.

In a statement following the single’s release, Cyrus said, “This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are and celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future.”

She added, “I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you.”