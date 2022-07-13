Watch Diana Ross Perform ‘Upside Down’ Live at Glastonbury

BBC Music has been slowly rolling out clips from Glastonbury 2022 and the latest video to arrive is Diana Ross performing her song “Upside Down” live during the U.K. music festival.

The 1980 hit song, which was song written and produced by Chic members Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards, got a rousing showcase during Glastonbury, with members of the festival security getting in on the dance moves.

Ross’ memorable set at Glastonbury in June came shortly after her performance as part of the Platinum Jubilee concert in London celebrating the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. Ross, a “favorite” of the Royal Family, closed out the star-studded concert with a three-song performance that included “Chain Reaction,” “Thank You,” and a cover of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” The appearance notably marked Ross’ first U.K. performance in 15 years.

The singer also recently collaborated with Tame Impala on “Turn Up the Sunshine,” the lead single to the soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru. The song was produced by Jack Antonoff, who wrote it alongside Kevin Parker, Sam Dew, and Patrik Berger. The record pulls from Ross’ early solo recordings with a jilting blend of funk, disco, and psychedelic pop seamlessly blending the pair’s areas of expertise.