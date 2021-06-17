Diana Ross Debuts Comeback Single and Video

Diana Ross’ music has taken in many stages: the Supremes, early solo hits, Lady Sings the Blues. But her late-Seventies dance hits remain some of her most beloved work. And apparently, Ross herself seems to agree — at least judging by “Thank You,” the first single from her upcoming comeback album of the same name.

From its springy groove to its air of positivity, “Thank You” conjures Ross’ “Upside Down” and “I’m Coming Out” era. The modern twist comes from its producer and co-writer, Troy Miller, who made a name for himself as Amy Winehouse’s drummer but has gone on to produce tracks with Calvin Harris and Emeli Sandé. Miller also played the bulk of instruments on the track, including guitar, keyboards, and the rhythm section. The track also features contributors from songwriters Amy Wadge (who co-wrote “Thinking Out Loud” with Ed Sheeran), Nathaniel Ledwidge, and Alabama-born pop singer Christian Paul Wossilek as well as Ross.

The unconventional video for “Thank You” blends footage of Ross from throughout her post-Supremes career, sample lyrics from the song (“You are my healing”), and even positivity-minded snippets from vintage interviews (“I love a person because of their goodness and who they are”).

Thank You, set for September release, is Ross’ first album since 2006’s I Love You. That album largely featured covers (the Beatles’ “I Will,” Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day,” Burt Bacharach, and Hal David’s “The Look of Love”). In contrast, the 13-track Thank You consists of original material and collaborations with Jack Antonoff, Spike Stent, and other producers. Work on the album began just before last year’s studio lockdown, but Ross was able to record the vocals for the songs in her home studio.

“Singing is my beautiful, delicious obsession,” the legend says.