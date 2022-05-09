Diana Ross and Tame Impala’s Rumored Collaboration May Finally Arrive — on a ‘Minions’ Soundtrack

A previously rumored collaboration between Diana Ross and Tame Impala looks like it will finally see the light of day when it potentially arrives on the — wait for it — soundtrack for the next Minions movie.

As NME notes, Ross and Tame Impala appeared at the top of some Seventies-style posters that went up around London Sunday night, May 8. Although the posters don’t specify what they’re advertising, the tantalizing list of artists — everyone from Tierra Whack and Phoebe Bridgers to RZA and St. Vincent — combined with a tiny illustration of a Minion character suggest it’s likely a teaser for the upcoming soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Also, the very bottom of the poster says “Produced by Jack Antonoff,” and last winter, People did report that Antonoff was set to helm the Seventies-inspired soundtrack for prequel film. Rolling Stone has reached out to reps for Antonoff, Ross, and Tame Impala for any additional information/official confirmation.

There appears to be plenty of firepower on this potential Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, too. The poster also teases contributions from H.E.R., Brittany Howard, Bleachers, Brockhampton, Gary Clark, Jr., Jackson Wang, Weyes Blood, Kali Uchis, Thundercat, Caroline Polachek, and Verdine White. And, as Pharrell can attest, a Minions/Despicable Me soundtrack can be a solid vehicle for embedding a future hit in the minds of millions: “Happy” was a slow-burning smash that peaked in 2014 after appearing on the 2013 soundtrack for Despicable Me 2.

(Side note: The posters around London did not feature Eminem, which means the rapper’s decision to post an illustration on social media of the Minions congratulating him on his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will, alas, remain a pop culture mystery.)

As for the potential song from Ross and Tame Impala, that collaboration was first reported in the British tabloids last fall as Ross was prepping her first album in 15 years, Thank You. While the track didn’t make the final cut, a rep for Ross had told The Sun at the time, “She loves reinvention and melting genres together. She’s really excited to work with Tame Impala and is ecstatic with the track — she can’t wait for fans to hear it.”