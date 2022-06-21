Hypnotizing Minions Stand in for Diana Ross, Tame Impala in ‘Turn Up the Sunshine’ Video

Rumors of a collaboration between Tame Impala and Diana Ross swirled for months before the Jack Antonoff-produced track was released as the lead single to his soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru and now the video has arrived. “Turn Up the Sunshine” brought the Australian multi-instrumentalist and the pop superstar together in the studio, but the accompanying music video features a host of minions standing in for the pair.

The animated visual pulls from groovy Seventies aesthetics while the famed yellow characters dance around in tracksuits, overalls, and disco gear with hypnotizing flare. Whatever it is that they’re plotting can’t be too diabolical — right?

Antonoff wrote “Turn Up the Sunshine” alongside Kevin Parker, Sam Dew, and Patrik Berger. The record pulls from Ross’ early solo recordings with a jilting blend of funk, disco, and psychedelic pop seamlessly blending the pair’s areas of expertise.

The Seventies are the centerpiece for the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack. “Recording sessions for these were some of the most special and bizarre,” Antonoff wrote on Instagram announcing the record, out on July 1. He also promised to at some point share the stories of the sessions, which feature appearances from Brockhampton, Caroline Polachek, Bleachers, Phoebe Bridgers, Kali Uchis, Tierra Whack, H.E.R., Brittany Howard, Thundercat, RZA, St. Vincent, and more artists.

“Turn Up the Sunshine” is one of the few original offerings from the album that finds this eclectic mix of artists tackling classic releases from John Lennon, the Carpenters, Nancy Sinatra, Sly and the Family Stone, Kool & the Gang, Santana, and more musicians.