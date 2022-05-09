Jack Antonoff Reveals ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Soundtrack Featuring Tame Impala, Diana Ross, Phoebe Bridgers, H.E.R.

“Turn Up The Sunshine,” a previously rumored collaboration between Diana Ross and Tame Impala, will finally see the light of day when it arrives on the — wait for it — soundtrack for the next Minions movie.

Jack Antonoff crafted the Seventies-inspired soundtrack for Minions: The Rise of Gru, set for release on July 1, at Electric Lady Studios with appearances from Brockhampton, Caroline Polachek, Bleachers, Phoebe Bridgers, Kali Uchis, Tierra Whack, H.E.R., Brittany Howard, Thundercat, RZA, St. Vincent, and more. The batch of artists have tackled classic releases from John Lennon, the Carpenters, Nancy Sinatra, Sly and the Family Stone, Kool & the Gang, Santana, and more.

On Instagram, Antonoff wrote: “My favorite 70s songs performed by my favorite artists + an original I wrote with Sam Dew, Patrik Berger and Kevin Parker performed by Diana Ross and Tame Impala called ‘Turn Up the Sunshine.’ Recording sessions for these were some of the most special and bizarre ….. stories one day.”

There’s plenty of firepower on this Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, too. The album will also feature contributions from Gary Clark Jr., Jackson Wang, Weyes Blood, and Verdine White. And, as Pharrell can attest, a Minions/Despicable Me soundtrack can be a solid vehicle for embedding a future hit in the minds of millions: “Happy” was a slow-burning smash that peaked in 2014 after appearing on the 2013 soundtrack for Despicable Me 2.

(Side note: The posters around London did not feature Eminem, which means the rapper’s decision to post an illustration on social media of the Minions congratulating him on his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will, alas, remain a pop culture mystery.)

As for the song from Ross and Tame Impala, that collaboration was first reported in the British tabloids last fall as Ross was prepping her first album in 15 years, Thank You. While the track didn’t make the final cut, a rep for Ross told The Sun at the time, “She loves reinvention and melting genres together. She’s really excited to work with Tame Impala and is ecstatic with the track — she can’t wait for fans to hear it.”

Music from Minions: The Rise of Gru will be released beginning May 20, with the full soundtrack arriving on July 1.

Minions: The Rise of Gru Official Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:

1. “Turn Up the Sunshine,” Diana Ross ft. Tame Impala

2. “Shining Star,” Brittany Howard ft. Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire, 1975)

3. “Funkytown,” St. Vincent (Lipps Inc., 1979)

4. “Hollywood Swinging,” Brockhampton (Kool & the Gang, 1974)

5. “Desafinado,” Kali Uchis (Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto, 1959)

6. “Bang Bang,” Caroline Polachek (Nancy Sinatra, 1966)

7. “Fly Like an Eagle,” Thundercat (Steve Miller Band, 1976)

8. “Goodbye to Love,” Phoebe Bridgers (the Carpenters, 1972)

9. “Instant Karma!,” Bleachers (John Lennon, 1970)

10. “You’re No Good,” Weyes Blood (Linda Ronstadt, 1975)

11. “Vehicle,” Gary Clark Jr. (the Ides of March, 1970)

12. “Dance to the Music,” H.E.R. (Sly and the Family Stone, 1967)

13. “Black Magic Woman,” Tierra Whack (Santana, 1970)

14. “Cool,” Verdine White

15. “Born to Be Alive,” Jackson Wang (Patrick Hernandez, 1979)

16. “Cecilia,” The Minions (Simon & Garfunkel, 1970)

17. “Bang Bang,” G.E.M. (Nancy Sinatra, 1966)

18. “Kung Fu Suite,” RZA

19. “Minions: The Rise of Gru Score Suite,” Heitor Pereira