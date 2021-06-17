Diana Ross Announces First New Studio Album in 15 Years

Diana Ross will release a new studio album, Thank You, this fall, marking the singer’s first since 2006’s I Love You. Written during lockdown, the album features collaborations with several writers and producers, including Jack Antonoff and Jimmy Napes.

Ross previewed the album, out September 10th via Decca Records, with a breezy, hopeful single, “Thank You.” “Thank you for the smiles/thank you for the tears,” Ross sings on the pop number. “Thank you for being who you are/for all those years.”

“This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love,” Ross said in a statement. “I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time. I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart.”

“Thank You” is my new single and my new album will be released in September. I’m so excited. Listen for it! #dianarossthankyou pic.twitter.com/aQyVqn1fcf — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) June 17, 2021

The album will include 13 songs, which Ross co-wrote with numerous collaborators, including Antonoff, Napes, Amy Wadge, Neff-U, Troy Miller, Tayla Parx and Spike Stent. It was recorded in her home studio.

A press release announcing the album notes that it “offers a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness. With its songs of happiness, appreciation and joy, it wholeheartedly acknowledges that we are in this all together.”

Thank You is available to pre-order here.