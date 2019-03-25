See Diana Ross Perform ‘I’m Coming Out’ in Central Park From Concert Doc

A concert documentary centered on Diana Ross will be released in honor of the legendary singer’s 75th birthday, and in this exclusive clip from Diana Ross: Her Life, Love and Legacy, Ross performs “I’m Coming Out” to a rain-soaked audience at New York’s Central Park.

In the clip, Ross can be seen running in tulle shawl and sequin-encrusted jumpsuit to the Central Park stage, where she arrives and gives a dynamic performance of her 1980 empowerment anthem to a record-breaking crowd. The show continued on despite a heavy thunderstorm.

The two-hour film will feature a remastered version of Ross’ historic 1983 Central Park concert with never-before-seen footage and commentary from the Ross family, including sons Evan Ross and Ross Naess, daughters Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Chudney Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The documentary is a part of the icon’s year-long Diamond Diana Birthday Celebration in honor of her 75th birthday. At the Grammys earlier this year, Ross performed her own tribute as a part of the celebration.

Fathom Events will pay tribute to Ross with a two-night screening of the documentary in 700 U.S. theaters on her birthday March 26th and with an encore viewing March 28th at 7 p.m. local time.