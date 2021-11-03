Diana Ross Releases New Single ‘I Still Believe,’ Teases ‘All Is Well’ Video

Diana Ross has dropped a new single, “I Still Believe,” along with a teaser trailer for her upcoming music video for “All Is Well.” Both tracks come off her album Thank You, out November 5th via Decca Records/Universal Music Group.

The full video for “All Is Well” will be unveiled alongside her album. The clip was directed by Amanda Demme in collaboration with the singer’s sons, Evan Ross (producer) and Ross Naess (photography). It marks her first music video in over a decade.

“My sons gave me the confidence and encouragement to make this video,” Ross said in a statement. “After spending almost two years not performing and not being in front of the camera, they supported me in easing back into being around lots of people. These three people really took care of me: Evan Ross (producer), Amanda Demme (director), Ross Naess (photography), and so many others. I am filled with appreciation for the work that they all did to make this happen.”

Thank You is Ross’ 25th album. Recorded in her home studio, Ross co-wrote and collaborated on every track with award-winning songwriters and producers, including Jack Antonoff, Troy Miller, Triangle Park, Spike Stent, Prince Charlez, Amy Wadge, Neff-U, Freddie Wexler, Jimmy Napes, Tayla Parx, Fred White, and Nathanial Ledgewick.

“I spent the past year recording new music and this music is a reflection of the joy and the love and the gratitude that I feel every day,” Ross said of the album. “It’s an album of great appreciation for life, and for all of you. For me there was an urgency in making a meaningful album, working with what is happening now in our world. Through the power of music we are creating a new kind of conversation that supports our choices and the decisions that we make.”