Diana Ross to Celebrate 75th Birthday With Grammy Performance

Singer received Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012

Diana Ross will deliver a special performance at the Grammy Awards to celebrate her 75th birthday.

Diana Ross will celebrate her 75th birthday with a special performance at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. The show will air live February 10th at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

In a statement, the Grammys said the performance would “honor the icon and celebrate the rich history of her greatest musical accomplishments.” While Ross has been nominated for 12 Grammys over the course of her career, she has never won an award. In 2012, however, she received the Grammys’ Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ross will take the Grammy’s stage just days after kicking off her new Las Vegas residency, “Diamond Diana,” at the Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas. The show is set to run February 6th through the 23rd.

Along with Ross, the 2019 Grammy Awards will feature performances from an array of artists including Album of the Year nominees H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgrave, Janelle Monáe and Cardi B. Other performers include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Dan and Shay. Alicia Keys, meanwhile, is set to host the show.

