Diana Gordon Releases Unplugged Version of Single ‘Rollin’

Over the last decade, Gordon has made a name for herself a writer, having contributed to several tracks on Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’

Brittany Spanos

Diana Gordon has debuted an acoustic version of her single “Rollin.” She performed the stripped-down take on her track on Wednesday, March 4th at Rolling Stone‘s “Women Shaping the Future” event.

For the new version of “Rollin,” a grunge-y bass line leads off the song before Gordon pulls an Alanis Morissette with her throaty, open vocals that ricochet between restraint and abandon. The acoustic take on the song emphasizes the underlying rock influences on the track, which in its original form combines the genre with trap and pop.

Gordon, who previously went by the name Wynter Gordon, released her debut album, With the Music I Die, in 2011. She has worked extensively as a songwriter for artists like Mary J. Blige (2005’s “Gonna Breakthrough”), Silk City (“Electricity,” featuring Dua Lipa) and Chloe x Halle (“The Kids Are Alright”). She also co-wrote three songs on Beyoncé’s Lemonade: “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” “Sorry,” and “Daddy Lessons.” Last year, she appeared on Mark Ronson’s Late Night Feelings, singing on the track “Why Hide.” She has released several singles over the last few years, with “Rollin” being the most recent.

