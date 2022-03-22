 Devo to Donate Song Revenue to Ukraine Relief - Rolling Stone
Devo to Donate Song Revenue to Ukraine Relief

The funds will go to Music Saves UA and World Central Kitchen

Bryan Bedder

Devo will donate the licensing revenue from their song catalog for the entire month of April, along with personal contributions, to Ukrainian relief organizations. The funds will benefit Music Saves UA and World Central Kitchen.

The band, best known for their hit “Whip It,” encouraged others to join them in support of those impacted by the conflict in Ukraine.

“Vladimir Putin’s rape of a sovereign nation, Ukraine, whose citizens are committed to democratic rule of law should not and cannot stand in the 21st Century,” band members Mark Mothersbaugh and Gerald Casale said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “To help the victims of Putin’s unprovoked war, Devo will be donating these revenues from the licenses of our song catalog throughout the month of April. We invite our rights holder partners in masters and publishing matters to join us in doing the same. Further we encourage all successful recording artists to do something similar to help make this gesture reach critical mass.”

Music Saves UA is a nonprofit fundraising project created to provide immediate humanitarian help, including medical, food, water and hygiene items, to people in Ukraine. World Central Kitchen, founded by Chef José Andrés, provides meals to response to crisis situations.

Last year, Casale told Newsweek he doesn’t know whether or not would-be Ronald Reagan assassin John Hinckley Jr. ever received royalties for his writing credit on the band’s song “I Desire.” Hinckley Jr. noted, “Back in 1982 I co-wrote a song with Devo called ‘I Desire.’ It is on their album Oh No, It’s DEVO. The album is still selling worldwide, especially in Japan and Europe. I haven’t seen royalties in 35 years. What’s the deal?”

Casale replied, “It’s possible that he’s not lying… We’re not talking about a lot of money here. Believe me, [‘I Desire’] wasn’t a hit. But certainly it’s not because of Devo that he didn’t get his money.”

