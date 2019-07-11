Devendra Banhart Unveils Dreamy Ode to Venezuela in ‘Abre Las Manos’

Devendra Banhart released a breezy, upbeat song called “Abre Las Manos.” The track is the second single off Banhart’s upcoming album Ma, out September 13th via Nonesuch Records.

“Abre Las Manos,” which translates to “open your hands” in English, was inspired by the musician’s homeland of Venezuela. The video features a slideshow of vivid, scenic photographs taken of the capital Caracas and El Avila National Park. “Cierra tus ojos y mira tu alma/Una hojita en el árbol de amor,” he sings (“Look at your eyes and look at your soul/A little leaf in the love tree.”)

“My brother is in Venezuela, my cousins, my aunts and uncles,” Banhart said in a statement. “They are just holding their breath, in gridlock standstill. Maybe there is more Spanish writing on Ma because of the helplessness I’m feeling, it’s on my mind more than ever. I was thinking about the sorrow of having to put a child up for adoption, loving that child but not being with them, for whatever reason. That child is out in the world and you have to love them from afar. And that is exactly how I have felt observing the situation in Venezuela. There’s this helplessness, this place that has been a mother to you, that you’re a mother to as well, and it’s suffering so much. There is nothing you can do but send out love and remain in that sorrowful state.”

Ma is Banhart’s 10th LP — the single “Kantori Ongaku” was released last month, with a vibrant video directed by Los Angeles sister-duo Giraffe Studios. He’ll go on tour in support of the album in the fall, playing theaters across major U.S. cities like San Francisco’s Fillmore on October 16th and New York’s Brooklyn Steel on December 5th. $1 from every ticket sold will go to World Central Kitchen (WCK) to fight hunger around the world — specifically the crisis at the Colombia-Venezuelan border.

Devendra Banhart Tour Dates



9/27 — Dana Point, CA @ OHANA Festival

10/15 — Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater

10/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/18 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/19 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/20 — Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

10/22 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

10/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

10/25 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Yost Theater

10/26 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/30 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

11/1 — Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown

11/2 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

11/3 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/5 — Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone

11/7 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs (Levitation)

11/23 — Leon, Guanajuato Mx @ Tecate Bajio Festival

11/30 — Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art

12/1 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/3 — Montreal, QC @ The Olympia

12/4 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

12/5 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/7 — Washington, D.C. @ 930 Club

12/8 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer