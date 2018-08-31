Rolling Stone
Detroit Waterfront Venue to Be Renamed ‘Aretha Franklin Park’

“When performers from around the world come here, they are going to know this is the home of the Queen of Soul,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said of Chene Park during soul icon’s funeral

View of the stage during "A People's Tribute to the Queen", an Aretha Franklin tribute event at Chene Park amphitheatre on August 30, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. - The 76-year-old singer, beloved by millions around the world, died of cancer on August 16, closing the curtain on a glittering six-decade career that made her one of America's most celebrated artists. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has entered a motion to rename the city's waterfront Chene Park "Aretha Franklin Park."

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced during Aretha Franklin‘s funeral Friday that he has entered a motion to rename the city’s waterfront Chene Park “Aretha Franklin Park.”

“When performers from around the world come here, they are going to know this is the home of the Queen of Soul,” Duggan said of the Detroit native at the city’s Greater Grace Temple, Detroit Free Press reports. After the announcement, Bishop Charles Ellis III reportedly joked that “the mayor got re-elected.”

Chene Park hosted a tribute concert honoring Franklin on Thursday. Over 50 acts – including the Four Tops, Angie Stone and Raheem DaVaughn – performed at the eclectic, nearly five-hour show, titled “A People’s Tribute to the Queen.”

Duggan broke the news after Faith Hill’s performance of gospel song “What a Friend We Have in Jesus” – the first of several major tributes lined up for Friday. Ariana Grande performed the late soul icon’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” and other scheduled performers will include Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Ronald Isley, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia and Yolanda Adams.

Franklin died on August 16th at age 76 from pancreatic cancer. After learning of her passing, Hill tweeted, “The choir of angels now have the greatest voice of all time to lead, praise and join in to sing before Jesus. I wanted to share this photo because it shows just how soulful Aretha was without uttering a word. To say I was humbled to be in her presence would be an understatement.”

