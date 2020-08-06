Detail, Producer for Beyonce and Lil Wayne, Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

A Grammy-winning producer who’s worked with Beyoncé, Lil Wayne and other A-list artists, was arrested Wednesday, August 5th, on multiple counts of sexual assault, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement on Facebook.

The LASD said its Special Victims Bureau had been investigating multiple sexual assault allegations involving Detail — real name Noel Fisher — which occurred between 2010 and 2018. The SVB submitted its findings to the LA County District Attorney’s office for review in January, and at the end of July, detectives were told that “15 sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault related charges were filed” against Fisher. Fisher’s bail was reportedly set at $6,290,000. A lawyer for Fisher, Irwin Mark Bledstein, did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

The LASD added of the case against Fisher in its statement, “Based on the nature of the allegations, SVB detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims.”

Fisher rose to prominence as a producer working with Ray J in the mid-2000s, earning his first major hit with the R&B singer’s 2007 single, “Sexy Can I.” He later produced songs like Lil Wayne’s 2011 hit “How to Love” and Beyoncé 2013 track with Jay-Z, “Drunk in Love,” which earned him a Grammy. He’s also worked with Nicki Minaj, Future, Jennifer Lopez, Wiz Khalifa and Kelly Rowland.

In 2018, Jessie Reyez accused Fisher of sexual misconduct, while Bebe Rexha accused him of inappropriate behavior in the studio. Both artists spoke out after two women, Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley, filed restraining orders against Fisher, alleging that he’d raped and beaten them and forced them to have sex with him in front of other people. Per The Guardian, a model and aspiring singer who accused Fisher of raping and abusing her won a $15 million lawsuit against him last year, while at least two other women, both former assistants, have filed their own lawsuits against Fisher. Fisher has denied all the allegations against him in court documents related to those two suits.