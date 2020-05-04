 Destroyer Unveils Strangely Serene New Video for 'Foolssong' - Rolling Stone
Destroyer Shares Strange Scenes From a Tour Cut Short in ‘Foolssong’ Video

Video captures the moments leading up to the premature end to the band’s recent tour amid the spread of COVID-19

Jon Blistein

Destroyer unveiled an eerie but beautiful new video for “Foolssong,” which captures the moments leading up to the premature end to the band’s recent tour amid the spread of COVID-19.

The video was directed by David Galloway and David Ehrenreich, who were already on tour with Destroyer and working on a film when the run began to grind to a halt. The clip intersperses footage of Destroyer’s Dan Bejar performing “Foolssong” on stage with scenes from the road: a sprawling desert, an intimate moment in a hotel room with coronavirus coverage flickering on the TV and, in the clip’s final moments, the closed entranceway to Monument Valley Tribal Park in Arizona.

“Packing up mid-stride and pushing through North America to find solace in quarantine is a pretty foreign experience,” Galloway and Ehrenreich said in a statement. “With any luck, these alien landscapes provide only a temporary snapshot of an unfamiliar world, a glimpse into a future that denotes self-separation, isolation, but on the bright side, maybe a little bit more wonder. Hopefully this is a picture that does not dry.”

“Foolssong” appears on Destroyer’s most recent album, Have We Met, which was released in January.

