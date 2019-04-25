×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next 'Empire' Cast Pens Letter For Jussie Smollett's Return to Show Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Destiny’s Child Musical in Works From Beyonce’s Father

“I feel it’s time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures,” Mathew Knowles says of production told from his perspective

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle WilliamsSuper Bowl XLVII American Football, Baltimore Ravens V San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans, America - 03 Feb 2013

'Survivor: The Destiny's Child Musical' is in the works from Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles.

REX/Shutterstock

Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé‘s father and the co-creator and former manager of Destiny’s Child, has announced he is producing a musical about the group told from his perspective. It’s unclear if the group’s classic lineup –Beyoncé, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland ­– have any involvement with the upcoming production.

“I want to pull back the curtain,” Knowles said in a statement on his website. “I feel it’s time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I’ve had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams – those of mine and others.”

Survivor: The Destiny Child’s Musical will traverse the “humble beginnings and travel through a captivating storyline addressing the layers of evolution – good and bad – that Knowles faced during his pioneering climb into the music industry.”

Related

Beyonce
Beyonce's 'Lemonade' Finally Joins Spotify and Apple Music
Review: Beyonce's Triumphant 'Homecoming'

Knowles is collaborating with director, writer and producer Je’Caryous Johnson, who has recently worked on a musical based on Snoop Dogg, and Set it Off Live, which was an adaptation of the Queen Latifah-starring 1996 film of the same name that also featured Destiny Child’s original member LeToya Luckett.

Survivor: The Destiny’s Child’s Musical is slated to premiere in Houston, Texas in 2020 followed by future plans for Broadway and London’s West End along with a world tour.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad