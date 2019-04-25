Destiny’s Child Musical in Works From Beyonce’s Father

Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé‘s father and the co-creator and former manager of Destiny’s Child, has announced he is producing a musical about the group told from his perspective. It’s unclear if the group’s classic lineup –Beyoncé, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland ­– have any involvement with the upcoming production.

“I want to pull back the curtain,” Knowles said in a statement on his website. “I feel it’s time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I’ve had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams – those of mine and others.”

Survivor: The Destiny Child’s Musical will traverse the “humble beginnings and travel through a captivating storyline addressing the layers of evolution – good and bad – that Knowles faced during his pioneering climb into the music industry.”

Knowles is collaborating with director, writer and producer Je’Caryous Johnson, who has recently worked on a musical based on Snoop Dogg, and Set it Off Live, which was an adaptation of the Queen Latifah-starring 1996 film of the same name that also featured Destiny Child’s original member LeToya Luckett.

Survivor: The Destiny’s Child’s Musical is slated to premiere in Houston, Texas in 2020 followed by future plans for Broadway and London’s West End along with a world tour.