Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams to Join Cast of ‘Once on This Island’

Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams will return to Broadway this fall as part of the cast of Tony Award-winning musical Once on This Island. She will play Erzulie, Goddess of Love.

Williams will appear as Erzulie from November 30th through June 2nd of next year. Erzulie is one of four gods in the musical who help an orphan named Ti Moune (Best Actress nominee Hailey Kilgore) not only survive a deadly, tragic flood as a child but also find her purpose and meet the love of her life as an adult. Lea Salonga (the voice behind Disney princesses Mulan and Jasmine) kicked off the role when the Broadway revival premiered earlier this year.

“I am totally overjoyed to return to Braodway and excited to join the cast of Once on This Island,” Williams said in a statement. “Taking on the role of Erzulie, the Goddess of Love, speaks to my heart. The musical is such a moving, inclusive, spiritual journey that is needed in these times. It feels just right to represent love.”

Williams made her Broadway debut in 2003 as the title role in Aida. She has also portrayed Shug Avery in The Color Purple and Roxie Hart in both the Broadway and West End productions of Chicago. Earlier this year, she reunited with Destiny’s Child for Beyoncé’s headlining set at Coachella.

