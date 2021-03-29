 Iconic Destiny's Child, Cher Costumes Up for Sale at Julien's Auctions - Rolling Stone
Iconic Destiny’s Child, Cher, Madonna Costumes for Sale at Julien’s Auctions

Here’s your chance to own the revealing black bodysuit from Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time” video

Brittany Spanos

cher turn back time

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images; Julian's Auctions

Famous costumes worn by Destiny’s Child, Cher, Whitney Houston, Madonna and more pop divas are headlining Julien’s Auctions’ three-day “Music Icons” event. The annual auction will take place June 11th through 13th both in-person at Julien’s Beverly Hills location and online

This auction will boast an especially large collection of Destiny’s Child memorabilia, much of which was designed by Tina Knowles-Lawson during the group’s heyday. Featured looks include custom-made red-and-silver leather jumpsuits featured in their “Independent Women Part 1” music video (estimated to sell between $4,000 to $6,000), an embellished emerald green gown worn to the 2001 Grammy Awards ($1,000 to $2,000) and a white leather Versace bodice worn while performing “Survivor” in concert circa 2002 ($8,000 to $10,000). Outside of the lavish stage looks, the group’s recording equipment like a custom-made console and a Miktek CV4 microphone, will also be up for sale.

 

“Independent Women Part 1” music video costumes left to right worn by Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child

“Independent Women Part 1” music video costumes left to right worn by Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child.

Julian's Auctions

Returning to this year’s auction is one of Cher’s most memorable fashion statements: the Bob Mackie-designed jersey-and-net cut-out bodysuit and accompanying motorcycle jacket, which she wore in her “If I Could Turn Back Time” music video. It previously sold for $60,000 in 2006, which was thirty times its original estimate. 

Other highlights from this year’s auction include a Versace gown worn by Whitney Houston in 1998, a floral printed crepe dress that Madonna sported in Evita and a number of other pieces worn by the likes of Lady Gaga, Rita Ora, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and more. 

A portion of the proceeds from the Destiny’s Child collection will benefit MusiCares and its ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts. More items will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event. 

In This Article: Auction, Cher, Destiny's Child, Madonna, Whitney Houston

