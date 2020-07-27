 Designer Kansai Yamamoto, Who Made Clothes for David Bowie, Dead at 76 - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Hear Jefferson Starship's New Song 'It's About Time,' Co-Written by Grace Slick Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Designer Kansai Yamamoto, Frequent David Bowie Collaborator, Dead at 76

Japanese fashion designer also crafted clothes for Elton John, Stevie Wonder

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kansai Yamamoto david bowie costume

Kansai Yamamoto, the Japanese fashion designer who famously made an array of outfits for David Bowie, has died at the age of 76.

Debi Doss/Hulton Archive/Getty Images; Rose Hartman/Getty Images

Kansai Yamamoto — the celebrated fashion designer who worked extensively with David Bowie, as well as Elton John and Stevie Wonder — died last Tuesday, July 21st, after a short battle with leukemia. He was 76.

Yamamoto’s death was announced Monday, July 27th, on his company’s social media pages. He was diagnosed with leukemia in February and a statement read: “As he fought his illness, he remained always positive, never lost his passion toward creation, and was strongly determined to recover and come back with fully charged energy to see you again. ‘Human energy is limitless’ was his motto he would never let go, and he bravely kept challenging no matter hard the situation. We sincerely would like to thank you all for supporting Kansai for so many years.”

The official Bowie Twitter account shared a photo of the musician and designer, writing, “RIP Kansai Yamamoto. It is with much sorrow that we report the death of Japanese designer, @kansai_yamamoto, who passed away on 21st July, aged 76. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to his family and those close to him at this sad time.”

Related

circa 1940: British-born actress Olivia de Havilland wearing a wide-brimmed hat and printed dress. (Photo via John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images)
Olivia de Havilland, 'Gone With the Wind' Actress, Dead at 104
Regis Philbin, Beloved TV Host, Dead at 88

Related

Darth Vader
20 Best and Worst Movie Fathers
75 Greatest Boy Band Songs of All Time

Yamamoto was a pioneer in the fashion world, becoming one of the first Japanese designers to hold a show in London when he debuted there in 1971. He used elements of traditional Japanese fashion as a jumping-off point for fantastical garments that incorporated eye-popping colors and abstract shapes.

This style — perhaps unsurprisingly — attracted Bowie’s attention in the early Seventies, and the artist first wore Yamamoto’s clothes during the Ziggy Stardust era. The pair met in 1973 and, over the next several decades, would collaborate on numerous onstage costumes for Bowie, including the outfits for his Aladdin Sane tour.

Yamamoto’s clothes for Bowie — including the famous “Tokyo Pop” bodysuit with its billowing legs and red kabuki boots — were prominently featured in the David Bowie Is exhibit, which traveled the world between 2013 and 2018. Upon the exhibit’s arrival in New York City in 2018, Yamamoto spoke with The Cut about what he believed drew Bowie to his designs.

“David was a true vanguard — he was making waves in the musical landscape of the time,” Yamamoto said. “His energy resonated with my own desire to venture out into the world. I think David felt that the energy in my designs contributed to his own energy. He knew that when he wore my clothing onstage, he could elicit a strong reaction from the audience.”

In This Article: David Bowie, obit, Obituary

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.