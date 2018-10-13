Desert Daze Festival Cuts Short Opening Night Due to Lightning Storm

Southern California’s Desert Daze Festival was forced to cut short its opening day and evacuate the festival grounds after a lightning storm swept into the area Friday.

Organizers pulled the plug on Tame Impala’s headlining set just 15 minutes into the performance due to the impending violent thunderstorm, the San Bernardino Sun reports.

“Due to safety concerns regarding dangerous weather, we are asking all guests to immediately exit the Desert Daze grounds and return to their cars and seek shelter. We ask that you stay in your cars and remain calm,” organizers tweeted.

“We intend to continue on, but first need to consult with police and safety officials. Again, we ask all to leave the grounds immediately and seek shelter. For those of you who do not have cars, please find a brick and mortar building on site or a friendly car that will take you in. This includes all campers.”

The Tame Impala set was initially postponed but ultimately canceled. Organizers also warned festivalgoers that were camping to seek shelter in “a local hotel or go home and return in the morning.”

“We’ve been advised by the meteorologist that the current lightning-containing storm cells will last throughout the night,” organizers tweeted. “Chances are this storm will be passing by morning. Therefore, we strongly advise AGAINST sleeping in your tent due to threat of lightning.”

On Instagram, Tame Impala apologized for the weather-shortened set:

On Saturday morning, Desert Daze organizers said they were “working hard” in order to ensure that the festival would reopen for its second day festivities. Day One was also hampered by severe traffic issues, the San Bernardino Sun reported, but organizers have alleviated that problem by instituting free parking for the remainder of the fest.

Desert Daze is the latest 2018 music festival to fall victim to temperamental weather: New York’s Panorama nixed its Friday lineup due to a severe weather warning, while J. Cole’s Dreamville festival in North Carolina was canceled entirely because of Hurricane Florence.